Leaders in the Ilorin West local government area of Kwara state have made clarifications on a building recently demolished in their domain

The building is a library named after a political icon in the state, Late Olusola Saraki, popularly known as Oloye

After the demolition sparked outrage, the local government leaders stated that they intend to renovate the building

Illorin - A public library in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital named after a former Senate leader, the late Olusola Saraki, was demolished sparking reactions from many Nigerians.

Legit.ng gathered that the library was constructed and named after the late Saraki by Ilorin West local government many years ago.

Dr Saraki had shared photos of the demolished building on his Facebook page. Photo credit: Bukola Saraki

The building was, however, demolished by the current transition implementation committee of the local government.

The committee claimed that the facility is being used as a hideout by criminals.

The TIC chairman for Ilorin West, Mukhtar Omotosho promised to remodel the facility and still retain the honorary name after the rehabilitation.

When TVC News visited the facility on Tuesday, September 28, it was under lock and key.

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and his sister, minister of state for transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki had condemned the demolition.

They accused the state government of deliberately masterminding the exercise to destroy their father’s legacies.

When the news broke out on the demolition, an Illorin-based public affairs commentator, Sulaiman Opeyemi Toyin made clarifications on the comment section of Dr. Saraki.

He wrote:

1. The facility is dilapidated and was serving as hideouts for some anti-social elements with consequences for public safety.

2. The community appealed to the local government authorities to do something about it.

3. The local government has moved in to remove parts of it preparatory to rehabilitating the facility by adding an ICT centre for public use. After its reconstruction, it should retain the honorary name of Baba Saraki

4. The facility, to be clear, does not belong to Baba Saraki. It is the property of Ilorin West local government area named after Oloye. The owner is set to renovate it.

5. No cause for alarm, please. The owner is fixing its property. And it will retain the honorary name earlier given to it after renovation.

How Dr. Saraki reacted to the demolition of the library

Dr. Saraki had taken to his Facebook page to react to the demolition of the library named after his father.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“Wow! I just got the news that the major official assignment carried out by the governor of my state, Kwara, today, is the demolition of an old public library named after my late dad, Dr. Olusola Saraki.

“May Almighty Allah continue to retain a place for Oloye in Aljannah Firdaus.”

Abdurazaq and Saraki's rivalry

The Kwara state government led by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been at loggerheads with the Saraki family since it came into office in 2019.

On Tuesday, July 20, things almost went haywire at the Eid praying ground in Ilorin, as supporters of Governor Abdulrazaq and Saraki engaged in a shouting match.

It was a hectic task for security operatives who tried to restore normalcy.

