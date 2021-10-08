Court Sacks Transitional Kwara Local Government Chairmen
- Some local government chairman in Kwara state have been shown the door by a high court sitting in the state
- The chairmen were appointed by the Kwara state governor as part of the transitional implementation committee
- According to the court, the action of the governor who sacked the elected chairman to replace them with a fresh set is illegal
Kwara -A high court sitting in Kwara state has sacked the transitional implementation committee chairmen across the 16 local government councils of the state.
The TIC chairmen were appointed by the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq after he had sacked the elected local government chairmen in the state.
Court gives reasons for its decision
In his judgment, Justice H. A George said the action of Governor AbdulRazaq even as an executive in the state is a complete show of rascality and abuse of power.
Justice George described the suspension of the democratically-elected council chairmen and their subsequent replacement as illegal.
He said such action displayed by the governor of Kwara state is not known to any law.
Kwara state government reacts to court's judgement
However, reacting to the court judgement, a special assistant to the governor on political communications, Bashir Adigun, said the court's decision is being studied by lawyers in the state.
He also said that the Kwara state government would appeal the judgement in due time.
