Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, has taken to social media to address Nigerians

According to the award-winner movie star, citizens should learn to be the reasons people talk good about Nigeria

Nnaji's message comes as Nigeria marks its 61 Independence anniversary amidst mixed reactions from Nigerians

Genevieve Nnaji has joined several other Nigerians to mark the country's 61st year of being Independent.

The actress shared a message. Photo credit: Genevieve Nnaji

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share an image of a little boy holding the Nigerian flag.

She then accompanied it with a message in which she urged Nigerians to work better towards ensuring they are the reasons people speak well of Nigeria.

In her words:

"It takes heart to be Nigerian. Nigeria is not you. You are Nigeria. Be the reason they speak good about us wherever you are. Happy Independence to you in particular. ❤️"

See post below:

Joke Silva celebrates Independence Day

Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva, also honoured Nigeria at 61.

The actress and wife of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, shared a lovely photo of herself dressed in an iro and buba with asoke.

She accompanied the lovely photo with a message of encouragement to Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

Whitemoney and Pere sing the national anthem

Despite still being in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show, housemates Pere and Whitemoney are not letting that stop them from honouring their country on Independence Day.

The Shine Ya Eyes housemates were seen in a now-trending clip performing their own rendition of the National Anthem.

While Pere took the lead, Whitemoney added harmony with an alto version as a backup.

