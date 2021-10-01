Popular Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, took to her official Instagram page to celebrate Nigeria's Independence Day

The country marks its 61st year of independence from Britain, at a time when a lot of citizens appear to have lost faith

In her brief message shared alongside a lovely photo of her, Silva urged Nigerians to remain hopeful about the nation

Nigeria marks its 61st Independence Day anniversary today, October 1, 2021, and several celebrities have taken to social media to honour the day.

Joke Silva's Independence Day message

One of such people is Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva. The actress and wife of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, shared a lovely photo of herself dressed in an iro and buba with asoke.

She accompanied the lovely photo with a message of encouragement to Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

In her words:

"Will it get better?..I believe so. Our past must never be better than our future. So we refuse to lose hope... do what we can individually to make today better than yesterday.Happy Independence celebrations."

Silva's birthday

September 29th marks a special day in the Jacobs family and this year, it sees Joke Silva clocking the big 60!

The Nollywood veteran and wife of Olu Jacobs took to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo of herself dressed in a white Lanre Da Silva dress.

Joke Silva reflects on the past 10 years

She accompanied the lovely photo with a lengthy caption in which she reflected on the events of her 50th birthday, 10 years ago.

According to the celebrated thespian, she had renewed her marital vows with her husband in the presence of her family, some of whom did not live to see her turn 60.

