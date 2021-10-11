BBNaija Tega has spoken on some of her controversial moments in the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show

The mother of one also apologised for her misbehaviours, adding that a married woman shouldn't be kissing another man

Tega then begged for the support of Nigerians as she noted that she can't achieve her dreams without their love

Tega introduced herself as a married woman on the show but shortly after, it was reported that she allowed a male ex-housemate to place his mouth on her chest in a truth or dare game.

In a recent chat with journalist Chude Jideonwo, the reality star denied the narrative. According to her, Saga did nothing of such to her, noting that the camera couldn't have captured what they were doing with the way she stood.

Tega apologises to Nigerians

On her relationship with Boma, the mother of one admitted that they kissed, cuddled and hugged. She, however, insisted that she did not sleep with the male ex-housemate.

Tega said everything she did in the house were supposed to be utilised by her husband for his business. According to her, her husband didn't take advantage of them.

Speaking about being exhausted, Tega said it was not her plan to be dragged by Nigerians. According to her, she has gone back to her drawing board to restrategise.

She said:

"This is me saying to Nigerians, I'm sorry. I'm a citizen of Nigeria. You people cannot throw me away. I'm sorry, I didn't mean any harm. I was just going with the flow. We didn't have s*x in the house. But being a married woman and you're kissing an all that. That's a wrong move. I need all the love, all the support I can get right now to make all the dream I have come to reality."

Watch her speak below:

Nigerians react

pitsonmedia:

"What did Jesus tell those that were about stoning that woman again?"

reallymjay:

"One love Tega."

ifyookoli:

"Everyone falls short from time to time. I am glad she reached out and talked about it and acknowledged her bad in the matter. May God help and heal her and her family."

freddiethriftshop:

"I love you Tega ..God bless you."

kehindeadebayo37:

"If you still drag her after this."

