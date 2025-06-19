Sarla Ben, an Indian woman who was looking after her grandchild, was one of those who lost their lives in the air crash that happened in India

The woman is identified as Sarla Ben, and she was a cook at the BJ Medical College hostel, serving meals to MBBS students

According to the sad story, Sarla's granddaughter, Adhya, also died when the Boeing Dreamliner went down on the building

Tragedy struck an Indian family as they lost two relatives in the Air India plane crash that happened in the country.

While the two relatives were not travelling to London like the passengers in the Boeing Dreamliner, they were in the building that the airplane crashed into.

Grandmother Sarla and her granddaughter died in the tragic crash. Photo credit: NDTV.

The Air India Flight AI117 left the Ahmedabad Airport on its way to the London Gatwick Airport, but quickly crashed and took many lives, both on board and on the ground.

The aircraft had 242 people on board, and all of them perished except one man named Vishwash Kumer Ramesh.

Sarla and Adhya were in the BJ Medical College hostel

One of the people who were in the BJ Medical College hostel at the time of the crash was Sarla Ben and her granddaughter, Adhya.

53-year-old Sarla Ben was the one looking after the child when the airplane descended and created chaos.

The late Sarla was a cook at the BJ Medical College, where she cooked and served meals to MBBS students.

Her son and daughter-in-law also work at the hospital. They had left Adhya under the care of the woman.

10 minutes after they left to distribute meals, tragedy struck and took Sarla and Adhya's lives.

After the traumatic incident, it took the family a long time before they identified the two bodies through DNA tests.

Sarla's brother, Bharat, said they searched everywhere and even sought help from the news media to identify the two relatives.

He said, as quoted by NDTV:

"We searched every hospital. We asked the media for help. For seven days, we had no confirmation. Then the hospital called. They said the DNA matched. That's when we knew."

It was on the seventh day after the crash that they finally got a call confirming that Sarla and Adhya's bodies had been identified.

Bharat said:

"We would not have stopped looking," he said. "We were checking every hospital, every ward. It took this long for the sample to match."

At least 270 lives were lost in the incident. Many Indian families were thrown into mourning.

Parts of the crashed Air India plane. Photo credit: EPA/BBC.

Air India plane crash survivor speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the only person who came out alive from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad has shared more information.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, was the lone survivor from the devastating incident, which killed 241 people on board.

In a video, Ramesh said everything happened within a few moments and that he did not use the emergency door.

Asked if the aircraft caught fire, he said there was in it. He also said he did not jump out, noting that he just walked out.

"I didn't jump. I just walked out. Then the ambulance came in."

He also shared what the Indian Prime Minister told him when he visited.

He said:

"He asking me if everything is okay? That's it."

