Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega, recently participated in a Truth or Dare game with her fellow housemate

Tega in the game had allowed a male housemate to touch her bosoms with his mouth, causing an uproar online

Shortly after, Tega's husband took to his Instagram Story to react, stating that it was the content he signed up for

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Tega's husband, has come out to defend the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate after she was criticised following a truth or dare game in the house.

Tega's husband came to her defense. Photo credit: @ajmoney001, @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Tega carried out a risky dare

Recall that after the Saturday night party, the majority of the housemates took part in the game which saw housemates speaking truths and carrying out risky dares.

Tega - who is married - was dared to allow a male housemate to touch her bosoms with his mouth. She followed through with the dare, attracting backlash on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Her husband comes to her defense

However, Tega's husband and father of her son, @ajmoney001 doesn't seem to mind his wife's move.

In a recent Instagram Story post, he explained that she is an actress and would probably do more on a movie set.

In his words:

"My wife is an actress, if that was a movie scene, she will still do more. Let's try and subscribe show max. That was the content I signed for. Expect more. #tegan I love you baby."

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reactions trail post

The post has sparked reactions from social media users, some of whom have hailed him for being a supportive husband.

Check out some comments below:

off2bed_collectives:

"The owner has spoken, have headache at your own peril."

ekua_paula_:

"You are very understanding and wise man Respect ❤️❤️"

etta_xoxo:

"Osheyy sweetest husband of the year!!! Before going into BBN you should know that things like that will happen so be ready cos it’s not for the weak. Better husband."

a_maka_x:

"Supportive man ❤️"

sharon_jasmyne:

"Where can I find dis kind of supportive husband."

This man is pained

There are others who believe Tega's husband is trying to mask his pain.

Check out some comments below:

princeabrahamodeh:

"Na lie oo dude is pained oo."

snr_bigdaf:

"Guy is pained inside, forget that write up, he just wanna act cool and for her to stay in the game, no man go take that shIit lightly."

slimtemmyy_dmw:

"Shey na MATURITY be this abi d guy wan dey finger our brain."

wedonblow_tv:

"E pain the guy Ooooooo Werey kaa Sara."

officialagege_m:

"This man don’t really love that girl, no sensible man would allow her woman do such."

_____chinaza:

"The man is up to something no reasonable man will allow he’s wife do such."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Emmanuel apologises to Liquorose

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Emmanuel and Liquorose had time to talk and clear the air following the live nominations.

Recall Jaypaul and Liquorose were the most voted as the two housemates they believed were the wild cards.

Emmanuel was among those who put up Liquorose, and this stood out for the female housemate as they had grown quite close in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit.ng News