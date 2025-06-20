Kinal Patel, a 24-year-old hotel management student, was one of the victims of the ill-fated Air India aeroplane crash

A 24-year-old hotel management student, identified as Kinal Patel, also lost her life in the Air India flight 171 disaster.

Speaking with The Print, her father-in-law, Chandrakant Patel, said she survived a gruesome car accident in 2024 in the company of her husband.

The car accident occurred in Indore when the couple was en route to Ujjain to visit a temple before moving to London.

How hotel management student survived accident

The distraught father-in-law noted that the car accident was very severe.

Patel narrated to The Print that his son escaped the car accident without any injuries, while his daughter-in-law suffered a broken jaw, as she was sleeping in the back seat when the accident happened.

“The car accident was quite bad. The entire car was damaged. My son escaped unhurt as he was sitting in the front and the car’s airbag saved him.

"My daughter-in-law was sitting at the back and was sleeping. She didn’t realise what happened and took the full impact of the accident."

Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, who was at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Friday, June 13, to claim his daughter-in-law's body, added that the deceased had undergone plastic surgery to fix her broken jaw.

The doctors had said it would take eight to 10 months for her treatment to be complete due to her low calcium level.

“She had come back from London to complete her treatment, and was here for a month. She was returning home to my son Thursday," he said.

The lady's story was shared on social media and elicited mixed reactions.

Reactions trail student's death in plane crash

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the story below:

Shubhashish Das said:

"Final destination in real life. One day u will hear Viswash Kumar Ramesh died in some accident."

Colleen Tjitro said:

"It looks like her destination was written she would die tragically either you survived death once but the next one it takes your life 😢. Very sad."

Joy Doig said:

"Navpreet Kaur You are so correct. Everything seems to be concentrated on the passengers inside the plane and their families but nothing about the students in the hostel building or their families neither. We haven't received a total of injured or deaths from there as yet."

Jerome Sequeira said:

"Car accident on earth saved him but Plane accident on air took his life. That,s how so severe the impact of plane accidents. Indeed very very sad!!!"

Laksh Borkar said:

"These stories of the victims get more haunting day by day ...may they rest in peace 🕊️."

Sushil Williams said:

"Very sad.

"Looks similar to the situation as in Final Destination series."

Vidya Kamath Pai said:

"After the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai, horrifying incidents would be shown in news. One person was working in Air India building, his family started mourning. Suddenly they got a call that he was actually not in the building, he had gone out and that he was going to the petrol pump to fill fuel in his vehicle. His members started celebrating. But the next bomb blast was at the petrol pump and he died in that blast."

John George said:

"Final destination is a real concept, also the Indian concept of dharma & karma. These should guide oneself in doing righteous deeds, the effects ripple over time and society."

Air India victims' remains handed to families

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the remains of Air India plane crash victims had been handed to their families.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had 242 passengers and crew on board when it crashed on Thursday, June 12, 2025, into a residential area of Ahmedabad. At least 38 people on the ground also lost their lives.

Funeral ceremonies were held in Ahmedabad, with mourners chanting prayers as families bid farewell to loved ones, including passenger Megha Mehta, who had been working in London.

