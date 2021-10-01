BBNaija season six star, Tega’s husband, Ajeboh, has finally met with his wife’s fellow housemate, Boma

In a trending video on social media, the duo were spotted chilling and discussing like friends with no bad blood

A number of internet users were displeased with the meeting and called out both men on social media

There appears to be no bad blood between BBNaija star Tega’s husband and Tega’s ‘boyfriend’ on the show, Boma.

In a video making the rounds and causing a buzz on social media, Tega’s husband, Ajeboh and Boma were spotted laughing and discussing like friends.

This video went against the expectations of many fans of the show who had expected Ajeboh and Boma never to see eye to eye over his conduct with Tega in the BBNaija house.

Tega's husband, Ajeboh and her BBNaija 'boyfriend' Boma finally meet. Photos: @ubifranklintriplemg

It can be recalled that Tega and Boma ‘got intimate’ under the sheets and in the full glare of other housemates and viewers on different occasions.

This action led to both parties getting evicted and also facing serious backlash on social media and even receiving threats from trolls.

Well, the friendly meeting between Tega’s husband and Boma appears not to have gone down well with a number of internet users.

Social media users react

Soon after the video of Ajeboh and Boma’s friendly chat made the rounds, numerous internet users blasted both men and claimed they had no shame.

Read some of their comments below:

Meetonyinye:

“I see nothing mature about this nonsense! Distance for sure pass.”

Kenepisode1:

“What a video.. Confused guys .”

Mr_apugo:

“This makes no sense, pretty manipulatively dangerous.”

Dreamsmotorsauto:

“This guy find fame pass him wife.”

Terencekings:

“So what was the purpose of the meeting?”

Bob.nnaemeka:

“Husband and boyfriend meetsee what fame dey cause.”

Derek_marley01:

“No shame at all hmmm.”

Fpfcollections:

“No matter how they want to portray this... e no look good.”

Saratucharles2:

“If shamelessness was a person .”

Dammychaserr:

“It’s just for the Gram…no husband will watch someone did that to his wife and be cool with it.”

I am king forever: Boma blasts troll for attacking him with fake page

Just when many thought BBNaija star, Boma, had been forgotten by his many haters, the Shine Ya Eye star shared his DM from a troll, showing that the backlash he has faced is far from over.

Boma became an unpopular housemate on the show after his antics with one of his married co-star, Tega. A number of people were displeased at the level of intimacy he had with a married woman.

According to the detractor, Boma had called fans of the show hypocrites. The troll then blasted the housemate by calling him a fool for insulting fans. The faceless person added that he should have played another script instead of touching a married woman.

In response to the name-calling, Boma who seemed unbothered by the insults laughed at the troll and called him a coward. According to him, the person didn’t have the guts to use their real page to attack him.

