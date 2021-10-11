BBNaija season 6 star Pere got featured in a new Nollywood movie and he invited his fellow ex-housemates to the premiere

Pere reunited with friends Cross and Saga at the premiere of April Showers movie by Sandra Bremaud

Pere starred alongside some of Nollywood's finest stars and has got nice commendations from fans

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye finalist, Pere has featured in a new movie titled April Showers produced by Sandra Bremaud.

The reality star joined Nollywood acts Lilian Esoro, Eyinna Nwigwe, Kunle Remi and others to tell the story of single mums.

Pere invited his friends in Biggie's house, Cross and Saga to the premiere of the movie and fans can't stop talking about the vibes the trio always displays whenever they are around each other.

Pere, Saga and Cross looked dashing on the red carpet of the movie premiere as they shared friendship goals once again.

See photos from the premier below:

Fans reactions

Fans have commended the good looks of the three BBNaija ex-housemates at the movie premiere.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Beauty_atabs:

"Pere is too fine❤️. Cross da boss and saga looking too fine too. This year has one of the finest men in BBN."

Thankful127:

"Pere fine like 10 men."

Ekuapaula_:

"Why are bloggers not talking about other housemates too like Sammie , Tega , BOMA , Micheal , Peace , etc Nawa oo it not easy to maintain fame , they really have to work hard to maintain the fame and their names in the media."

Chinyerenwosuokoye:

"Cross is so focused on male friendships, he no get time for ship wahala."

Madam.koikoi:

So Pere never shine im eye? Saga is not a good person to keep around.

Bovier_naz:

"A man like pere, first slide choke die."

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars grind hard

A star-studded reunion party was organised for the BBNaija season 6 housemates in the capital city of Abuja and it was all fun and grind for them.

All the reality stars came together and had a nice time once again. Whitemoney dished out his trademark dance moves and several other side attractions.

Relationships and friendships were rekindled at the fun dinner night.

