A star-studded reunion party was organised for the BBNaija season 6 housemates and it was all fun and grind

All the stars came together and had a nice time once again in Abuja, with the winner, Whitemoney, dishing out his trademark dance moves

Nigerians have reacted to videos that emerged from the dinner party and they can't stop appreciating their favourites

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars were gathered together once again for a fun dinner party held recently at a location in Abuja.

Shine Ya Eye housemates party in Abuja. Credit: @Crossda_boss @sabiradio

The former housemates turned up in their numbers with beautiful attires as they graced the event that was full of life.

Happy memories were shared once again, relationships were rekindled. It was just a packed evening for fans to cherish.

Cross hugs Falz

Music star, Falz the Bahd Guy also attended the party, he and Cross hugged passionately as they had the fun of their lives.

Whitemoney and his trademark dance

The winner, Whitemoney, served fans with his trademark dance moves and it was another lovely sight to behold.

Yousef was also spotted doing his thing.

Fans reaction

A number of fans of the reality stars have commented on their fun video at the dinner organised for them in Abuja.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments below:

Wumiiii_a:

"This one will last me for a week Emma n Lilimo I thank una oo."

Faith_bansi:

"The hair is fire. It’s always different when Liquorose wears them. Congratulations to d fortunate hair company that will sign her. Her hair game is top notch. So Emmanuel can dance like this? Rose spices, thank you o. Btw, they look so adorable and happy together. Liquorose’s face card is unbeatable."

Dorcas_the_greatest:

"Who noticed she no Dey too dance with too much energy again."

judi_berry:

"Angel Jb smith with the vibes! Abuja y’all better turn up for my babe on hustle and bustle. We making money moves over here only! Period!"

Whitemoney and Slimcase jubilate after meeting again

Whitemoney and music star, Slimcase, displayed a high level of enthusiasm when they met each other.

The duo screamed and ran all over the place hugging each other as Slimcase said his congratulations to Whitemoney.

Slimcase shared the fun video on his verified Instagram page and declared the two of them were star-struck upon seeing each other.

