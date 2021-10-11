Despite the numerous cases of disappointing albeit hilarious stories of people receiving subpar products from online shops, it hasn’t stopped internet users from shopping because not everyone thinks it will happen to them - until it does.

While there are genuine virtual shops that deliver exactly what was advertised, there are those who remain notorious for shocking clients with ludicrous versions of products displayed online.

Regarding clothing, if you’re not getting a cheaper version, then it is often several inches too small, too big or it comes in the wrong colour.

In some cases, getting a tailor to replicate a certain look doesn’t always turn out satisfactory.

While it remains uncertain the backstory behind this fashion fiasco, photos of an ill-fitted dress and its inspiration have since gone viral on social media, sparking funny reactions from people online.

In the photo collage, a lady dons a maroon off-shoulder dress that appears several inches too big for her, and the other photo shows a lady in a similar but well-structured dress of the same colour.

Reactions

According to fashion blogger, @asoebiafrica, the dress was meant to be rocked for a wedding.

"What can we do to fix it? Wedding na in a few hours."

Well, it goes without saying that this was another case of ‘what I ordered versus what I got’ that ended in tears.

Check out some comments below:

3d_thrift_store:

"This tailor don enter express b4 wattt."

queenododo:

"They got the colour."

cutemukhtar:

"This can’t be fixed!!! Go get a turkey dress for the wedding and come back to the carpenter that made the dress later."

laular_1:

"What’s the rose for biko."

solaceyemmie:

"How much did She pay?"

sunshinechetty:

"Use peg and hold it at the back first."

voguish_by_ay:

"Can this matter be settled."

ojulewastudio:

"Stand very stylishly too...it will change sharply."

ijaystylebook:

"It's the unsnatched waist for me."

ermamissy:

"What you ordered VS what you must forcefully receive."

More online shopping disasters

A Nigerian lady identified as Ade has taken to social media to cry out after she ordered a two-piece pant set from an online vendor.

There have been stories of vendors shocking their clients with badly tailored and low-quality items different from what was ordered, but not everyone thinks it will happen to them - until it does.

This appears to be the case for Ade whose birthday plans fell through after she took delivery of her online order.

