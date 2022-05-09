A lady has gone viral after she made a video in which she showed off her collection of vibrant coloured wigs

In the video, the lady is seen modelling the wigs in different montages with a trending new song, Sugarcane, playing in the background

Several internet users have reacted to the video with many sharing their thoughts about the nature of the wigs

When it comes to standing out in style, it is clear to see that there are no limits to how far people would go to create a unique sense of style.

This appears to be the case of a lady who has left quite a lot of people amused and perhaps, stunned too.

The video left many people amused. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by comic blog, Krakshq, the lady is seen holding a bunch of colourful wigs which she proceeds to model.

While colourful hair is in vogue right now, what makes hers stand out from the rest is the nature of the wigs which appeared to be stiff - a characteristic of low-quality synthetic hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

accessorizes_by_kel:

"Use all wash back of pot."

nubian_queen022:

"You don’t have real friends to tell you the truth . or else those wigs are costumes. Baby do another business."

luvs_effect_makeover:

"Where she pack them from?"

pere_reks:

"Choose wetin? I tell you say i dey lack sponge to wash plate for house?"

thats_just_maria:

"One good hair is better Dan twenty sponges."

allie_jhay:

"Is this playing, what kind of playing is this?"

larahs_signature:

"No thanks, I get bathing sponges already."

henrietta__daniel:

"What in the queen mother wig is going on."

henry_chidii_:

"That number two is like that brown sponge they used to make from one tree like that wey our fathers dey use wound us in the name of baffing."

Na sponge dem send - Lady outraged after receiving fake hair she paid N75k for

A displeased customer has taken to social media to call out a hair vendor whom she believed cheated her out of a good wig.

In a video shared by Krakshq, the lady is seen struggling to comb through the tough hair.

She then proceeded to show a picture of the hair she had ordered - what is popularly known as 'bone straight hair'. However, what she got was entirely different from what was advertised.

Source: Legit.ng