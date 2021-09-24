A Nigerian lady identified as Ade has taken to social media to cry out after she ordered a two-piece pant set from an online vendor.

There have been stories of vendors shocking their clients with badly tailored and low-quality items different from what was ordered, but not everyone thinks it will happen to them - until it does.

The lady revealed she paid N16k. Photo credit: @ade_authority

This appears to be the case for Ade whose birthday plans fell through after she took delivery of her online order.

Ade shared photos of the badly fitted white two-piece outfit, and not only was it oversized, but the sewing was also tacky - very different from what was modelled.

In her words:

"Sigh. Just ruined my birthday plans bruhh. The size is very wrong. As against what was posted, the vendor tried to recreate it by sewing it herself. The sewing is tacky. The material is very poor too for a 16k 2-piece. I don learn."

Source: Legit Newspaper