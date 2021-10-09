Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has reacted to the claim that Ademola Adeleke promised him a private jet

The first-class monarch debunked the claim, saying the PDP governorship aspirant did not promise to buy him a jet

Oba Ogunwusi said Adeleke family has a fleet of private planes and the governorship aspirant only lightly said jet is readily available for his (Ooni's) trips

Ile-Ife, Osun state - The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has debunked the rumour that Ademola Adeleke, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had promised him a private jet gift.

Premium Times reported that the monarch's reaction is contained in a statement sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, October 8, by the director of media and public Affairs of the Ooni of Ife’s palace, Moses Olafare.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has debunked the rumour that Senator Ademola Adeleke had promised him a private jet gift. Photo credit: OMO Lamurudu Media

Legit.ng gathers that Olafare urged Nigerians to disregard a viral report claiming Adeleke, a former senator who represented Osun West, during a courtesy visit on Wednesday, October 6, promised to buy an aircraft for the Ooni.

He said no report about the purported promise was issued by the palace, adding that Adeleke's speech was twisted by some writers with hidden intentions.

The official said the truth could be sought from videos that emanated from the visit.

The need for credible election

According to Olafare, the only request made by Ooni “was for a credible election, devoid of crisis for the betterment of all, which the PDP chieftain agreed to.”

He said it is the usual character of all political office aspirants and party’s candidates to make several promises "like the reconstruction of roads in Ile-Ife and completion of the Osun State Airport project at Ido-Osun, among others."

The media aide said the "developmental bullet points were mischievously ignored in the viral news reports."

Adeleke family has a fleet of private planes

Speaking specifically on the controversial ‘private jet’, Olafare said it is a common knowledge that the Adeleke family has a fleet of private planes which could have been the basis for the governorship aspirant to have lightly said ‘Royal Father, private jet you may need for your trips are readily available."

He said “the palace of the Ooni wishes to caution the general public from erroneously believing the false report as it is a lie from the pit of hell.”

The media aide clarified that the truth could be sought from videos that emanated from the visit, Sahara Reporters stated.

Adeleke is believed to be interested in contesting for the Osun state governorship seat again in 2022.

