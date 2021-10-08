A Nigerian lady who recently marked her birthday has taken to social media to show off the gifts she received from her boyfriend

The 23-year-old lady identified as Edidiong Asikpo said she got 10 boxes of various gifts that include N1m and iPhone 13

Overwhelmed with the gifts, the excited lady showered encomiums on her man for 'understanding the assignment'

A Nigerian lady set social media on fire after sharing the numerous gifts her boyfriend got her on birthday.

An overjoyed Edidiong Asikpo took to her Instagram page to share photos while affirming that she was surprised with 10 boxes containing gift items.

She got 10 boxes of various gifts Photo Credit: @didicodes

Source: Instagram

According to Asikpo, her boyfriend had connived with her friends to plan the huge surprise that includes items as an iPhone 13, shoes and other items.

The lady also revealed that her boyfriend had included N1 million which was carefully placed in books he sent.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

To top it all, he also planned trips to 6 countries to celebrate her birthday. The lady hailed her man for 'understanding the assignment,'

Social media reacts

@busolaonthewingsofgrace remarked:

I hope he added a bible too? Cos you will sure be needing serious encouragement when you find out that "gifts don't spell love"

@africanflamingo_ said:

"Before you ask God when or start tapping, the boyfriend might be a spiritual husband or ancestor. Tap carefully and bid yasef farewell."

@uncle_dia wrote:

"As much as this is beautiful and admirabke, I hope some ladies wouldn't use this to compare or measure up their own lives. Make everybody do according to him power "

@__ocube stated:

"If you like break up with the boy that’s managing to send you 5k and cake. You will know that the street is strict thereafter."

Lady gifted with N24 million in foreign currency on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had gifted his girlfriend N24 million in foreign currency on her birthday.

In a video shared on social media, the celebrant was met at home with a cake accompanied by a trumpeter blowing a happy birthday tune followed by a wrapped packaged filled with the foreign notes.

According to the lady, she told her boyfriend that she wanted money for her birthday but never expected that he would give her such a huge amount.

Source: Legit