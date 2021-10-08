A 32-year-old man, Jordan Thomas, who lost his legs has been trying to help children who suffered the same fate to overcome it

Jordan's rich parents were able to get him $24,000 (N9,865,440) prosthetics to help him bear the loss but many other kids like him had their life turned bad

With his NGO, he is providing artificial legs to children who are not up to 18 years old so that they can live their lives in full

A man, Jordan Thomas, lost both his legs when he went fishing at the age of 16 in Florida Keys, America. He soon survived that phase.

Thank God Jordan’s parents had the means to get him two prosthetics which cost them $24,000 (N9,865,440), an artificial aid that allowed him to go about his activities, Global Positive News reports.

Many people praised his generous act. Photo source: @globalpositivenews

Source: Instagram

He was fortunate

With the prosthetics, he was able to swim and play around like kids with their two legs. While Jordan was receiving treatment for his accident, he saw some other people who never had the means to get the life he got on a silver platter.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Now 32 years old, the man said that he saw a number of kids who had to live with the loss of limbs without any aid just because they were not as fortunate as he was.

Every child deserves a good life

The man was able to start a charity that takes care of kids under 18 and helps them continue living their normal lives with the use of prosthetics.

He said:

“Every kid deserves equal access to their childhood.”

Many people who read his story on Instagram praised him. Legit.ng compiled some of their reactions below:

andreaedoyle said:

"It's unbelievably sad that people actually have to choose between food, rent & healthcare in the USA... not exactly a "great" country."

helen_mccormick1 said:

"Wow! Amazing."

l_a_haley said:

"Well done, so commendable."

gaiden0420 said:

"God bless you sir. This is how we all should be. This kind of unselfish motive is what the world needs. Especially in this day and age."

Man built spotless prosthetics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported John Amanam got massive media attention with his sterling craftmanship. He created prosthetics for people with dark skin. This is amazing!

Photos shared by social media handle @Blacksregion showed the artificial hands and fingers he created that look perfect.

You would almost mistake it for real body parts. Many people who commented on the photos said if they were placed side b side with the natural parts, they would not be able to tell them apart.

Source: Legit