A Nigerian employer said he sent three of his workers home on Friday, May 6, because they came to work late

When the workers said the heavy rainfall that morning caused it, he would not have any of their excuses

The way the employer handled the situation stirred all manners of reactions online as people were divided

A young Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @humblecute went online on Friday, May 6, to reveal how he dealt with three of his workers who came late to work.

According to him, when they arrived at work, they told him they could not make it on time because of the heavy rain that fell that morning.

The main said that his company frowns against lateness. Photo source: @humblecute

Company's rules

@humblecute said their excuse is not strong enough for him as they already knew the rules of the company on punctuality.

The man revealed in a subsequent tweet said that they were one hour and 15 minutes late to work.

@kenchiandco said:

"U are not considerate in ur decision making and U can never get committed workers. Learn to Manage workers. Yes , they are very complicated as you are but use wisdom to achieve ur goal."

@MINISTERTECH042 said:

"they ought know the company policy by now... pp r lazy to their mind, u cant create job and sb offers u one u want to become a boss over night."

@aminu10 said:

"When you cannot buy them a car or provide for official vehicle to convey them to work in such circumstance, you're wrong Oga Employer. I am an Employer too and I love being strict but, sensibly and reasonably."

@olabiyioluwole said:

"This kind of attitude most times don't give room for excellence at work place. You only encouraging staffs to do 8hrs and go home whereas the work some set of people for just 3-4 hrs in a day is more productive than some who arrive office 7am."

@banna231 said:

"See your mouth at least they showed up, rain, snow ❄ bad weather condition these are things you can't control, and your excuse is company policy. You are just a bad boss final."

