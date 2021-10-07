For every Big Brother Naija season that has aired, there is always that one housemate who stands out with their sense of style and fashion.

The Lockdown season had Prince whom a lot of people swore had more style than the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The Shine Ya Eye season had Emmanuel and surprisingly a few other housemates who came into the house with their A-game.

Emmanuel in three different outfits Photo credit: @emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

Perhaps what singles Emmanuel out of the bunch is his height, body build and how effortlessly he carries himself regardless of the outfit.

If you're looking to show up and turn heads, Legit.ng has put together a list of some of the model's fashion moments you might get one or two tips from.

1. Go bright

Men are not naturally drawn towards bright colours, it takes a level of confidence and style to pull off this outfit.

Who says men can't turn heads in two-toned outfits?

2. Flaunt the chest

Well, if you have been thinking of bringing out the model in you, this fit is a great fit. It will not only show off your chest but also get the ladies running after you.

3. Street style

Going casual does not have to look like you are running errands, there still has to be a touch of class lest you look tacky.

A jacket is always a good idea, take it from us.

4. Classic man

Emmanuel is giving off major boss vibes with this fit, especially the hat and we are here for it.

We especially love how the hat and boots complemented the entire black outfit.

5. Arab vibes

This is a native outfit with a twist and Emmanuel did not disappoint with the combination.

The scarf instead of the usual cap is a great innovation.

6. Simple and smart

The simpler an outfit is, the easier it is to rock it elegantly. This two-toned native on Emmanuel is detailed but it does not give off too much. What a way to rock an owambe!

Source: Legit