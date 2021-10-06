BBNaija Shine Ya Eye couple Emmanuel and Liquorose have shed more light on their growing relationship

Emmanuel stated that he fell in love with Liquorose's beauty and personality, adding that she is an amazing person

Liquorose, who was blushing hard at the mention of Emmanuel, stated that they would continue with their love outside the house

The first runner-up of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show Liquorose has said that she is not sure if she fell in love with Emmanuel, but she loves him.

The popular dancer stated this during an interview with Toke Makinwa. According to her, she believes that her relationship with Emmanuel will stand the test of time.

Liquorose talks about her relationship with Emmanuel. Photos: @liquorose, @angeljbsmith, @emmanuelumohjr

Emmanuel and Liquorose confess they are in love

There is no doubt that Liquorose feels happy about her relationship as she was just blushing as Toke talked about her man.

Toke also asked if Angel was a threat to their relationship and she said no. According to Liquorose, she is not friends with Angel but she likes her.

Watch her speak below:

We are in love

For Emmanuel, he has real feelings for Liquorose.

He said:

"She's an amazing person. I did not only fall in love with her beauty but her personality as well. I'm in love. We are in love."

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react to Liquorose and Emmanuel's declaration of love for each other

olorimillion_mimi:

"We are in love ooo emmarose to the world no this and no peace camera 21 is in deep pain."

asiimwe.deborah.963:

"Blessings Emarose for life."

swettie_aisha:

"Angel.. Shame on you dude is in love."

myrah_qdw:

"Dis gal of Angel. am ashamed for her."

zethuzezendlela:

"The way A21 looked at him when he said he is in love. It's his answer for me."

destinyu403:

"Even Toke is ashamed of angel, what kind of laugh is that."

Angel says Emmanuel wanted to get intimate with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Emmanuel asked her for a kiss from Angel while they were in the house.

Angel revealed this after Toke Makinwa asked Emmanuel why he was rubbing her ears.

Emmanuel answered and said Angel is like a younger sibling to him but she countered his claim.

