A car that was driven on three tyres has been captured on camera and many Nigerians couldn't believe their eyes after seeing it

The video was shared on Instagram and many wondered how the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority didn't see the vehicle

In the video, the car was driving on a bad road and those that took the recording could be heard expressing surprise over the spectacle before them

Many Nigerians on social media couldn't believe their eyes after seeing a video of a car moving on three tyres.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @wisdomblogg and reposted by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, the car was being driven on a bad road.

Many couldn't believe their eyes after seeing a Toyota Camry with three tyres in Lagos. Photo credit: @wisdomblogg

Source: Instagram

The Toyota Camry, which has a Lagos plate number, could be seen driving behind a commercial bus popularly called danfo.

Those capturing the video could be heard expressing shock over the development.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media reacts

Many Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user with the handle @_ebukah said:

"If police stop am him go say him dey go mechanic."

@sangotv_ng commented:

"And lasma no dey ever see this people catch.....na person wey no get touchlight for car dem go dey find upandan awon werey buruku."

@cdumga wrote:

"How is this even possible?"

@thr_ee03travels said:

"No normal people for this country again."

@ogs_greatest wrote:

"Everything Rugged for this our Country."

@khaymanofficial commented:

"We too dey manage things for this country ehn."

Traffic enforcement officers tow delivery bike and rider

In other news, a video of traffic enforcement officers towing a delivery bike and its rider has got people laughing on social media.

According to @instablog9ja that shared the video on Instagram, the rider was arrested for illegal driving in Enugu state.

In the video, the traffic enforcement officers attached a chain to the bike which the delivery man operated behind the towing van.

A motorist who was behind the bike and the towing van took a recording of the unusual sight and expressed surprise over the development.

Source: Legit.ng