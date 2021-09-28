Wetin You No Go See for Naija? Massive Reactions as Traffic Enforcement Officers Tow Delivery Bike and Rider
- A video has emerged on social media in which a delivery bike and its rider were being towed by traffic enforcement officers in Enugu state
- Many social media users thought they had seen it all until they came across the video which really cracked them up
- One of the people who expressed surprise over the development said Nigeria is a low budget Netflix
A video of traffic enforcement officers towing a delivery bike and its rider has got people laughing on social media.
According to @instablog9ja that shared the video on Instagram, the rider was arrested for illegal driving in Enugu state.
In the video, the traffic enforcement officers attached a chain to the bike which the delivery man operated behind the towing van.
A motorist who was behind the bike and the towing van took recording of the unusual sight and expressed surprise over the development.
Man causes stir online after driving unique car that looks like toy to filling station, video goes viral
The man taking the video recording could be heard laughing, saying Enugu state is a pure "cruise".
Many share their thoughts on the video
Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the unusual video. Many of them couldn't stop laughing in the comment section.
An Instagram user with the handle @joshsebastiian said:
"Delivering a delivery bike to the police station. This country needs deliverance."
@glamchic.xoxo commented:
"This country is a low budget Netflix."
@ugooflagos wrote:
"9ja matter Don tire me."
@tina_beverage said:
"I hope there is no customer waiting on their parcel."
@queensusz commented:
"Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy in this country."
@adenledavid wrote:
"Wetin we no go see for this country?"
