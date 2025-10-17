Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been conferred as the grand patron of the Bodex Social Media Hangout Initiative.

The BSMH team, led by its Convener, Bodex Hungbo, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Governor’s office as part of activities leading up to the sixth edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH 6.0).

BSMH Team visits Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos. Photo credit: BSMH

Source: UGC

The theme is “Social Media and A.I. Influence: Transforming Yourself, Services, and the Society,”.

The BSMH team appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for his administration’s continuous support of media innovation and youth-focused initiatives in Lagos State.

Hungbo noted that Sanwo-Olu’s digital forward policies and open engagement with citizens have set Lagos apart as a model for digital governance and media inclusion in Africa.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The highlight of the visit was the formal presentation of an official invitation to the Governor to attend BSMH 6.0 as a Keynote Speaker during the Grand Finale and the Grand Patron Award Ceremony.

In addition, the Governor will be presented with the award for “Most Digital Media Friendly Governor of the Year” during the grand finale in recognition of his visionary leadership and commitment to leveraging technology for public engagement and transparency in governance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was officially conferred as the Grand Patron of the Bodex Social Media Hangout Initiative.

Hungbo said Sanwo-Olu was chosen because of his unwavering contributions to digital innovation, inclusivity, and youth empowerment.

The governor commended the BSMH team for their efforts in bridging the gap between social media and societal progress.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote responsible media use and digital growth across Lagos State.

Lagos warns National Assembly over central gaming

Recall that the Lagos State Government strongly opposed the proposed Central Gaming Bill, warning that it violates the Nigerian Constitution and a binding Supreme Court judgement.

Attorney-General Lawal Pedro, SAN, described the Bill as legislative overreach that threatens Nigeria’s federal structure and judicial authority.

He urged the National Assembly to withdraw the Bill to preserve constitutional order and respect the finality of Supreme Court decisions.

Sanwo-Olu unblocks Nigerian lawyer who sued him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu took action after the lawyer he blocked on Twitter (X) dragged him to court.

In a twist, Governor Sanwo-Olu unblocked the human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun, who sued him recently (2025) over the alleged blocking on X in 2020.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed this and shared photos of Sanwo-Olu's meeting and the lawyer on X.

Source: Legit.ng