Many young Nigerians have shown that all they need is the opportunity to prove their capabilities and they would compete with anybody anywhere in the world.

Nigerians' thirst for quality education so they can measure up to international standards has never been in doubt.

Perhaps that informed the moves young Nigerians have been making lately in seeking scholarships that would help them get the knowledge they desire.

The Nigerians were all determined to succeed. Photo source: LnkedIn/Onyinye/Favour/Chiamaka/Onyeka

Source: UGC

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five different young Nigerians who secured European scholarships in 2021.

1. Onyinye Anthonia Ezeifeka

Onyinye was glad that her many nights sitting in front of her laptop finally paid off as she won a European scholarship.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The young lady said people who always saw her glued to her laptop thought she was into an online scam as they called her a yahoo girl.

2. Olalekan Ayodele Sipasi

Olalekan who has never received an academic award in his country was celebrated in the US by the Kansas State University for his agriculture expertise.

The man said he was given a scholarship worth $5000 (N2,054,250) for the 2021-2022 academic years for his PhD program.

3. Lovelyn Chiamaka Obiakor

Chiamaka revealed that without scholarships, she would not have made it far in life. After a relative sponsored her JAMB form, the lady's school fees for first-year were borrowed from a church.

To ensure money for the next school fees did not become a problem, the lady went online searching for scholarships and she got one. After school, the lady got a Swansea University scholarship for her post-graduate studies.

4. Favour Emma-Nwachukwu

Favour could not keep the overwhelming joy to herself when she was given the scholarship to study for her doctorate degree at the University of Cambridge

The young Nigerian lady said she looks forward to what the future holds especially in how she would be exploring the relationship between politics, economy and history.

5. Onyeka S. Chukwudozie

What makes the story of Onyeka really inspiring is that he came from a very humble background as he was once a mango hawker.

Rising from that level, the man bagged a total of six PhD scholarships. He was rejected many times before top universities made him offers.

Another smart Nigerian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Aishat Dauda, took to LinkedIn to celebrate her academic achievement.

In a post, Aishat revealed she graduated as the overall best in her department of economics, bagging first class. With a CGPA of 4.86, the Elizade University Graduate emerged as the best in the faculty of humanities and social sciences.

The young lady said that she was really honoured to have her family at her convocation as she got several awards.

Source: Legit