A young Nigerian lady identified as Favour Emma-Nwachukwu has celebrated her achievement on social media after bagging a scholarship to study at the University of Cambridge.

The young lady, who shared adorable photos of herself on LinkedIn, said she would be studying for an MPhil in Development Studies.

Favour Emma-Nwachukwu has been celebrated on social media for bagging a fully funded scholarship. Photo credit: Favour Emma-Nwachukwu/LinkedIn

According to Favour, she bagged a scholarship from the Center of Development Studies African Student Scholarship.

In her words:

"I am elated to share that I will be studying for an MPhil in Development Studies at the University of Cambridge! I am truly grateful to have also been awarded the Center of Development Studies African Student Scholarship which covers my University and maintenance fees in full.

"I am excited to see the intriguing interactions between development economics, politics and history that this course will bring."

Expressing gratitude

The young lady said she is grateful for the opportunity to walk the path of greatness and for the courage to light the way for others after her.

In her words:

"Finally, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to walk this path of greatness and for the courage to light the way for others after me. Cheers to new beginnings!"

Social media reacts

LinkedIn users flooded the comment section of Favour's post to celebrate her.

Oseni Elijah said:

"Congratulations momma."

Ndukwu Samford commented:

"Congratulations!"

Kingdom Nnodim wrote:

"Congratulations."

Okechukwu Kelechi Arikibe said:

"Good luck with your studies."

