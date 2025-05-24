HURIWA condemned attempts to extend the Olu of Warri’s authority over Ijaw territories, calling such moves unlawful and provocative

Legal frameworks and a 2023 Court of Appeal ruling affirm the Olu’s jurisdiction is limited to Itsekiri lands, while Ijaw clans remain autonomous.

The group urged Delta State authorities to enforce legal boundaries, promote peace, and protect the rights of all indigenous groups in Warri

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned recent attempts to extend the authority of the Olu of Warri over Ijaw territories in Delta State, describing such moves as unlawful and provocative.

Traditional Authority Clash: HURIWA Defends Ijaw Autonomy Against Olu of Warri’s Claims

Olu of Warri’s jurisdiction legally limited to Itsekiri lands

HURIWA cited several legal frameworks, including the Western Region Laws of 1955, the Chiefs Law of 1957, and the Delta State Traditional Rulers Law of 2006, which clearly restrict the Olu of Warri’s authority to the Itsekiri kingdom alone. The association emphasised that the Ijaw kingdoms — Gbaramatu, Egbeoma, Isaba, and Ogbe-Ijoh — are autonomous and governed by their own traditional rulers.

“The legal history is not ambiguous. From the Western Region era to present-day legislation, the law consistently affirms that the Olu’s authority does not extend beyond Itsekiri areas," HURIWA stated.

Court ruling affirms autonomy of Warri’s indigenous clans

HURIWA highlighted a June 2023 Court of Appeal judgment that recognised four distinct clans within Warri metropolis, each with separate traditional leadership: Itsekiri under the Olu, Okere-Urhobo under the Orosuen, Agbassa under the Ovie, and Ogbe-Ijoh under the Amaokosu.

“The court judgment reinforces that each clan retains its autonomy. Any claim imposing the Olu’s authority over Ijaw areas is unfounded and violates the law," the group said.

HURIWA condemns revisionist narratives, calls for peace

The association denounced narratives aimed at subjugating Ijaw kingdoms under the Olu’s rule as “revisionist and inflammatory,” warning such provocations risk unrest and threaten unity among Delta’s ethnic groups.

“We stand with the Indigenous People of Ijaw in their call for mutual respect and legal clarity,” HURIWA declared. “The Olu of Warri must operate strictly within his legal jurisdiction.”

Call for government and law enforcement action

HURIWA urged the Delta State Government, National Council of Traditional Rulers, and security agencies to enforce legal boundaries and prevent violations. The group called for peaceful coexistence founded on mutual recognition and adherence to the rule of law.

“Warri is home to multiple indigenous groups whose rights must be protected. No ethnic group should claim supremacy in this diverse community," the statement concluded.

