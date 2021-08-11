The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye house has really entered a military regime the way Nigerians earlier predicted

The current Head of House Pere had made it clear since he assumed the position that he would get Whitemoney out of the kitchen he has dominated

According to Pere, cooking for the house is Whiemoney's strategy and he made sure to reassign JMK, Angel Princess and Tega to the kitchen

Video making rounds on social media suggest that Head of House, Pere has made good his threat of kicking Whitemoney out of the kitchen.

The actor is of the opinion that cooking for the rest of the housemates is Whitemoney's strategy at playing the game.

New head, new rules

In the first clip sighted on Instagram, Pere in a meeting with his colleagues, noted that Whitemoney had been cooking since that got into the house.

He stressed that someone else will have to handle the kitchen till the end of his tenure and noted that the next Head of House can decide to change the rule.

Maria supported Pere saying that anything can happen and other housemates apart from Whitemoney should be able to cook for the house.

Pere also mentioned that he does not like the idea of someone monopolizing one area of the house and specifically addressed Whitemoney saying he needs to chill and let others work as well.

The Head of House then put Angel in charge of the kitchen and assigned JMK, Tega and Princess as assistants.

In another clip, Pere in a conversation with his deputy, Maria called the other housemates dumb and lazy for not realising that he saved them from Whitemoney.

He still maintained that Whiemoney monopolized the kitchen under the guise of cooking and caring for his colleagues.

Maria who supported Pere also agreed that the act was Whitemoney's way of making sure he never gets nominated.

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on social media below:

Zagiva_fragrances:

"They just handed the 90M over to Whitemoney."

Jasmine_precious:

"He is obsessed with white money abeg."

Conceptas_collections:

"You helped them by making them cook? Who has ever won BBN by mere cooking? Pere thinks he knows everything and how BBN works."

Jozikiki:

"Pere is the life of the game."

Bambilicious_bamby:

"Watch people put emotions on the game for white money. Pere and Maria are the real game players they are seeing through it."

Xander_lawwy:

"Maria and pere are bitter souls to be honest, can’t wait for them to be up for eviction."

Pere says he has moved on from Maria

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season has had its fair share of ‘situationships’ in the house and two housemates who have caught the attention of viewers are Pere and Maria.

However, the hopes of a proper relationship between the two have been completely dashed following Pere’s revelation during a conversation with Cross.

The BBNaija star who was the Head of House (HOH) made it clear that he was done with whatever likeness he had for Maria and was ready to completely move on.

