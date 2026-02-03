A Nigerian lady has sent a sincere message to Chioma, the wife of popular Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke

In a video, the fan acknowledged that she loved Chioma but criticised her stylist and advised her on the next action to take

Mixed reactions trailed her post as some people agreed with her while others criticised her heavily in the comments section

A Nigerian lady has expressed her concerns about the fashion choices of Chioma, the wife of renowned Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke

The fan's message, which was shared on social media, sparked a mixed reaction from the public, with some people agreeing with her opinion while others criticised her for speaking out.

Lady advises Chioma to change stylist

Identified as @annabelhalliday on TikTok, the lady acknowledged her admiration for Chioma but expressed disappointment with her stylist, stating that the singer's wife deserved better.

She felt that Chioma's stylist was not doing a good job and advised her to make a change as soon as possible.

The fan's comments came after she watched a video of Chioma, where she appeared at the venue of the Grammy Awards in an outfit that the fan did not quite like.

She described Chioma as beautiful and expressed frustration that her stylist was not bringing out her beauty effectively.

In her words:

"Chioma Adeleke please change your stylist ASAP. Chef chi is too beautiful for her stylist to be doing her dirty. I really like Chioma but her stylist hates her like bad."

Reactions as lady criticises Chioma Adeleke's outfit

The lady's post garnered a lot of attention, with some Nigerians chiming in to agree with her assessment while others felt she was being too harsh.

Some social media users defended Chioma's stylist, arguing that she was doing a great job, while others also criticised the stylist.

@d_real Damilola said:

"Yall should rest abeg. What’s bad with her dress? If it was Nicki or Cardi nowg none of you will say a word. Let people do what they like without judging them."

@Tione Phiri reacted:

"I think you need to to understand her personality to understand her taste. I think it’s expected that she should dress a certain way because theys money. If she’s comfortable in her choices that’s all that matters!"

@theylovesal reacted:

"But she usually looks uncomfortable, we don’t expect her to be draped down in gucci. We just expect it to give. It actually looks like she doesn’t have her own personal style, it looks like she shows up in what’s thrown at her, no shade no tea, I LOVE HER DOWNNN."

@Cymbeart | Lifestyle & Scents said:

"Something y’all should know is STYLE is personal! What appeals to you might not appeal to another and it doesn’t mean In her case she has to conform to whatever to appeal people."

@Dinma said:

"Oh please. This is the FIRST time we’re seeing her put on something off. Comment people are acting like she’s always dressed shabbily."

@Beatrice Senesie said:

"Her sister!!! Perfect example of why to not hire family members for serious matters!"

@VIVIPOSH reacted:

"Omo una too talk oh this small mistake today u don run dey mention her stylist. Chioma has been a simple dresser nd it looks nice aside this last so."

@dontmindme added:

"Girl, it’s just one bad dress out of many, some of you just have unnecessary take. One bad outfit and now her stylist doesn’t like her? Let’s be fr now. We all have days like this."

