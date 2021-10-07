Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, was recently made a proud mother-in-law by her son’s wife, Blessing Douglas

Veteran Nigerian movie star, Joke Silva, has taken to social media to praise her daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas, who recently bagged a master’s degree.

The popular actress who was obviously proud of the great feat posted photos of Blessing in her graduation regalia as she celebrated with friends and family.

According to Joke Silva, Blessing who she referred to as her daughter did it all despite having a baby and having to deal with the covid-19 pandemic.

The actress noted that her son’s wife had achieved the feat a while back but was now able to physically celebrate.

Not stopping there, Joke Silva showered words of prayers on the celebrant as she continued to gush over her achievement.

She wrote:

“You did it daughter mine...@_blessing_douglas .(a while back ☺ and we are grateful to God that you can have a physical commencement ) Masters done and dusted...during which you had a baby ...my @atarahbaby ...and a pandemic hit. Well done. We all are proud of you. May the Lord order your steps in His word. Lead you...Guide you...everyday...everyway.”

See her post below:

Social media users react

Numerous internet users took to the actress’ comment section to celebrate with her on her daughter-in-law’s achievement. Read some of their comments below:

Nikatoki:

"Beautiful . Congratulations to my lil sis , and congratulations ma ."

Ritevents:

"Correct mum in love."

Olorisgb:

" congratulations to her ma."

Creativecooks.ng:

"Congratulations darling blessings."

Nice one.

Joke Silva struggles to hold back tears as daughter-in-law gives her birthday surprise

Respected Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has been lovingly celebrated by friends, family and fans in the past few days as she clocked 60 on September 29.

The Nollywood thespian was treated to a delightful surprise by her daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas, and a video surfaced in the online community.

Blessing teamed up with a birthday surprise company and they stormed Joke’s Lagos residence bearing several gift items for her.

A video shared by Joke’s daughter-in-law captured the moment the team stormed the house and caught the celebrant unaware as she flipped through her mobile phone in the living room.

