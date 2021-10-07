Six students of a secondary school in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, has achieved success by emerging first runner up position at a competition

The students won a whooping sum of N5 million at the Beautiful Ones Are Born (BOAB) Competition for public and private schools in Nigeria

They have been celebrated by their school authorities which attributed their stellar performances to the institution's modern teaching aids and infrastructural development

Six students of Taidob College, a private school in Abeokuta, has made their school and themselves proud after displaying excellent academic performance at the grand finale of the Beautiful Ones Are Born (BOAB) Competition for public and private schools in Nigeria.

The competition, organised by Platform Capital in junction with DIATCOM and which was held at the Human Resources Development Centre, University of Lagos, had 30 schools competing against one another.

Taidob College students displayed excellent academic performance at the Beautiful Ones Are Born Competition. Photo credit: Taidob College

Source: UGC

In a press release by the school's special adviser on media and publicity Dare Adedotun, the six students who represented the institution were said to have displayed excellent academic performances at different stages and contests to clinch the first runner up position, defeating 29 other schools.

The statement read in part:

"In debate, the college was represented by Olajide Kikiope and Ojelere Fisayomi , Sciences had Sobiye Sharon and Omeike Raphel while Alao Elijah and Akinwunmi Joshua emerged top in Mathematics, out of the 180 contestants across the country.

"These exceptionally gifted Students won the sum of five million naira for Taidob College while each of them would also enjoy one million naira annual scholarship for their University Education to PhD level."

Congratulatory message

The students were congratulated by the chairman of Platform Capital, Dr Akintoye Akindele, who noted that investing in the children means investing in the future.

According to the press release, the competition was designed among others, to inspire and challenge secondary school students as African kings and queens.

School authorities react

The principal of the school, Hope Jiboku attributed the award-winning records of the institution to modern teaching aids and infrastructural development as well as committed and dedicated tutors.

Also reacting to the students' laudable achievements, the school director, Obawunmi Jiboku said a dinner would be held at the college auditorium in honour of the brilliant students, teachers and parents, for believing in Taidob College as a citadel of moral and academic excellence.

Source: Legit.ng News