Sabu, a popular wrestling figure, has passed away at the age of 60, although the cause of his death was not made public

The story of hardcore wrestling would not be complete without the impact of the likes of Sabu being mentioned

He became famous after competing in the ECW Originals, securing victory over The New Breed at WrestleMania 23

A prominent 1990s ECW hardcore wrestler, Terry Brunk, popularly known as Sabu, has passed away at the age of 60.

The cause of death was not mentioned in a statement, but fans have continued to pay tribute to the iconic wrestling star.

It was gathered that Sabu had his final match against Joey Janela in April, 2025.

Professional wrestler Sabu attends ToyCon 2020 at the Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel on March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg.

He was known for high-flying, extreme matches with tables, ladders, chairs, and barbed wire, NY Post reports.

As The Sheik’s nephew, Sabu was a two-time ECW world heavyweight champion, as he also won the World Television Championship and three tag team titles.

Following notable runs with Total Nonstop Action (TNA), Sabu joined World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2006.

He was part of the highly anticipated revival of the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) brand, where he proudly represented the ECW Originals and achieved a memorable victory alongside his teammates against The New Breed in an electrifying eight-man tag team match at WrestleMania 23 on April 1, 2007.

Regrettably, Sabu was released from WWE just a month later. In response to his passing, WWE issued a heartfelt statement expressing deep sadness, honouring Sabu as “a pioneer of hardcore wrestling” whose groundbreaking contributions left an indelible mark on the industry.

Sabu also showcased his extraordinary talents across the global wrestling landscape, making impactful appearances for World Championship Wrestling (WCW), New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Mexico’s AAA.

The wrestler also competed in numerous independent promotions. In 2023, he made a return to the spotlight with two appearances for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The official AEW X account posted on Sunday.

"AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling.

"Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans."

Another ECW standout, Taz, who worked for WWE and is currently an announcer for AEW, said the news of Sabu’s death “breaks my heart.”

“I would not have had the career that I have had, and I’ve been blessed to have, if it wasn’t for Sabu. That man got me over, and he didn’t have to get me over, and he did,” Taz said in a video posted on X.

“A great heart and soul. I’m gonna miss him immensely.”

