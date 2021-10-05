Students and their teachers recently showed the stuff they were made of as they turned assembly ground to a dancefloor

The students and their teachers could be seen in a video dancing to Nigerian artiste Q Dot's Gbese song

Many people who reacted to the video couldn't believe their eyes and some of them took note of one of the best dancers

A video of students and their teachers dancing to Nigerian artiste Q Dot's Gbese on assembly ground has got many talking on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Q Dot, the students and their teachers showed their dancing skills as Gbese blared from a speaker.

The students and their teachers displayed their dancing skills in a jaw-dropping video. Photo credit: @qdot_alagbe

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, @qdot_alagbe wrote:

"Mood for rest of the day."

The students and their teachers didn't disappoint as they did the legwork moves which is what the song is all about.

Two teachers were more visible in the video as they had fun with the students.

Social media reacts

Many people on social media took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video.

An Instagram user with the handle @amy_pearl13 said:

"We the teachers we no dey dull."

@everything_dijah wrote:

"Dat girl with beret at the back."

@the_doyin commented:

"See that girl on beret. She will shedibalabala in future you can’t tell me otherwise."

@akanmu_owo said:

"Qdot fine this long skirt girl. Feature am for one your video. Edakun."

@olayemi9883 wrote:

"As una dey happy so make una no forget say na cane una go chop later."

@damilola811 said:

"God how come i didn’t attend this school."

Source: Legit