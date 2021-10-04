Adorable photos of two Ekiti State University students have warmed hearts on social media after they walked down the aisle

The duo who used to read together at night tied the knot after graduating from the university and their throwback and pre-wedding photos were shared online

In the throwback photo of the couple, they could be seen studying in a classroom lit with candle

Two Ekiti State University students who used to study together at night have walked down the aisle after graduation.

Adorable photos of the couple were shared on Instagram and many couldn't hide their admiration for the duo for starting a family together.

The couple inspired people on social media after walking down the aisle.

In one of the photos that were shared online, the duo could be seen reading in a classroom with candles on the table. The young man wrapped his arms around the lady whose focus was on her book.

The second picture shows the lovebirds holding hands as they posed for a pre-wedding photo in the studio.

Social media reacts

Many Nigerians were impressed and they took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@oba_catalyst said:

"From the picture, you go know say nah the girl dey serious with life. Nah grace sustain baba."

@misschidel commented

"God am I not beautiful."

@loadedpulse wrote:

"How una dey take do this thing? The one I read together with is no where to be found."

@malikdeking said:

"God when. I’m single and searching."

@attractions_lifestyle commented:

"Awwwn this kind is rare, congratulations."

melodyjacob1:

"Wahala for who no get study partner."

