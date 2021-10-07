Following the release of the results of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), some Nigerian universities have announced the dates for their Post-UTME.

Post-UTME is the examination that candidates write to further ascertain their UTME results. It qualifies them for admission into di tertiary institutions of their choice.

Legit.ng lists the universities that have so far released useful information regarding the Post-UTME.

1. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

UNILAG's Post-UTME aptitude test will hold from Monday, November 1 to Friday, November 5 2021.

According to the university, online registration for the Post-UTME screening exercise for the 2021/2022 Academic Year will commence from Monday, October 11 to Friday, October 29, 2021.

The screening fee is N2,000.

2. Nnamdi Azikwe University

Nnamdi Azikwe University has also started sales of forms for 2021/2022 Post UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise.

The exercise started on Wednesday, September 8 and will end on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

3. Delta State University, Abraka

Online application started on Tuesday, September 21 and will close at 6pm on Monday, October 11, 2021.

The university said candidates will be communicated on the date and time for screening in due course.

Candidates are required to visit www.delsuonline.com to generate a virtual PIN with N2,000 fee.

4. Tai Solarin University of Education

According to BBC Pidgin, Tai Solarin University of Education started sales of online Post UTME screening registration forms on Monday, September 15 and will close on Friday, October 15.

The screening exercise will hold at the main university campus on Wednesday, October, 20.

5. Rivers State University

Rivers State University's registration for the Post UTME screening exercise started on Wednesday, September 8th and will end on Friday, October 8.

The screening exercise will take place from Monday, October, 18 at the Information Communication and Technology centre of the university.

6. Yobe State University

The online registration for Post-UTME/DE screening for 2021/2022 admission started on Friday, October 1 and will end Sunday, October 31.

7. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Registration for the screening exercise started on Tuesday, October 5 and will end on Tuesday, October, 19.

The screening exercise will be conducted online.

Post UTME screening will start from Wednesday, October 27 to Friday, October 29.

