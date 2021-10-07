In a bid to ensure the safety of the people in the state, Governor Hope Uzodinma has launched a new military operation in Imo

The military exercise, tagged Operation Golden Dawn, is to bring about a saner environment in Imo state ahead of the festive season

Uzodinma assured that he would extend his support to security agencies in the state and the southeast zone in months ahead

Orlu, Imo state - The rising insecurity in the southeastern region has become a worrisome issue on the part of the leaders and the people.

Legit.ng gathered that the ember months are the period in which security of lives top the priorities of travelers in the country, and the governors are leaving no stone unturned.

The Guardian reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has recently flagged off a military exercise tagged ‘Operation Golden Dawn’ to restore sanity in the state ahead of the Yuletide, with a promise to support the leadership of security agencies to succeed in the three-month assignment.

The southeast governors are joining hands together to see that insecurity becomes a thing of the past in the region. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

The governor, during the unveiling on Wednesday, October 6, commended the security agencies for coming up with the vision at these troubling times in the Southeast geo-political zone.

Uzodinma in a statement released by his chief press secretary and media adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, said that the headquarters of the centre is Super Camp Orlu, in Orlu council area of the state.

He said:

“This is a special period and season in the lives of not only Christians all over the world, but also the people of South East, who are predominantly Christians, and would be return home for the Christian celebration, which usually starts from October to December.”

Adding that:

“The exercise would go a long way in improving the security situation in the South East region and also give our people a sense of security and further encourage our brothers and sisters, who are resident abroad, to come home because the area is safe and secure.”

The governor reiterated that the centre would create an enabling environment for people to go about their businesses without fear of molestation.

He lauded officers and men of the Armed Forces, assuring them that the government would continue to stand by them, a report by The Eagle Online also indicate.

In his welcome address, Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brigadier General R.T. Utsaha, explained that the exercise is meant to “build on the gains so far recorded over the menace of IPOB and ESN by the security agencies so far”.

