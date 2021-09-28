Governor Hope Uzodimma recently made a formal complaint about the attribution of 17 oil wells in Imo to Rivers

The oil wells situated in communities within Imo, particularly those of Oguta local government area, were ceded to Rivers state for 20 years

A group in Imo state has alleged that the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party is working to frustrated the governor's move

Owerri - The Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths (GACIY) has accused the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of working with the Rivers state government to frustrate the efforts being made by Governor Hope Uzodimma to recover 17 Imo oil wells ceded to Rivers.

The group made the allegation in a press release signed by its convener, Collins Ughalaa, and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, September 27.

Governor Uzodimma recently expressed confidence that Imo will get back the oil wells soon. Photo credit: Imo state govt

Governor Uzodimma had made a formal complaint over the attribution of 17 oil wells situated in communities within Imo, particularly those of Oguta local government area, to Rivers state for 20 years.

This led the National Boundary Commission to conduct a boundary review and demarcation that recently saw the oil wells returned Imo State.

But Rivers state swiftly secured an order from the Supreme Court stopping the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission from releasing to Imo the financial benefit of the decision to the tune of around N8billion per month, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

GACIY claimed that the Imo PDP was threatened by the huge impact such money would make on the state and the public perception of the Uzodimma administration, hence its move to sabotage the state government by conniving with the Nyesom Wike-led PDP administration in Rivers state.

Part of the statement read:

“Unfortunately, as Imo came on the verge of reaping the fiscal dividend of these recovered wells, the Imo PDP took sides with our opponent, Rivers state, to truncate it.

“This organization understands that some of these wells are situated in communities within Imo such as communities in Oguta LGA, yet Rivers state, in collaboration with some selfish elements from Imo state who are benefiting from the scam, are bent on turning the table against Imo.

“We cannot query the Almighty who has permitted the PDP to slide from democratic opposition to a militia pursuing the anti-rehabilitation, anti-reconstruction, and anti-recovery of Imo; ranking the comfort of strangers above the welfare of its own people.

“We, however, implore the government of Imo state under the leadership of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma to pursue these bandits, overtake them, and recover our commonwealth.”

Governor Hope Uzodimma speaks on controversial oil wells

Governor Uzodimma recently expressed confidence that Imo will eventually get justice at the Supreme Court over the disputed oil wells between the state and neighbouring Rivers.

He added that Imo will also be receiving an additional N8billion monthly from the federal allocation after the situation is resolved in the state's favour.

The governor disclosed this during a thanksgiving church service in commemoration of Nigeria's 61st Independence Day celebration at the Government House Chapel, Owerri, on Sunday, September 26.

