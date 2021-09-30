Unknown assailants recently killed Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband to late ex-DG of NAFDAC, Dora Akunyili

The deceased had visited the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) where the late Dora was honoured

Governor Hope Uzodimma has joined prominent Nigerians in condemning the murder and consoling the Akunyili family

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma has condemned the murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Late Prof. Dora Akunyili.

The governor described the gruesome murder of the accomplished medical doctor as an act of wickedness.

Governor Uzodimma strongly the condemned murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili. Photo credit: Imo state govt

Source: Facebook

He stated that the unfortunate incident should be an opportunity for security operatives in Anambra state and other southeast states to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the increasingly restive region.

He said in a terse statement:

“The gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Late Prof. Dora Akunyili is an act of wickedness in the highest order and must be condemned in all ramifications.

“I, on behalf of the government and good people of Imo state, commiserate with the Akunyili family, the government, and the good people of Anambra state over this inhumane act.

“As we pray for the repose of his soul, I believe the government at the state, region, and federal would continue to improve our security architecture against these elements and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“As a peaceful and loving race we are, known for our hospitality and unison with the ideology of "Onuru ube nwanne agbala oso", let's eschew violence and embrace peace to pave way for the development of our region.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo reacts to murder of Dr Akunyili

On its part, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural association, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that the five southeastern states have come under siege.

The Igbo group said the killings in Anambra state in the last couple of days call for deep retrospection.

Secretary-general of the organisation, Ambassador Okey Emuche, said this in a statement on Wednesday, September 29, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

President Buhari consoles Akunyili family, associates

In the same vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family and friends of Dr. Akunyili.

The president on Wednesday, September 29, stated that Akunyili's killers will not go unpunished as they will definitely face the wrath of God and that of man.

While describing the tragic incident as inhuman, Buhari shared the pain of Akunyili's children, their families, and friends noting that their lives will never remain the same after the reprehensible act.

Source: Legit Nigeria