Again, two students, have reportedly lost their lives while returning back from school in Port Harcourt City LGA, Rivers state

According to reports, the teenagers were walking closely when a truck driver who was trying to reverse, knocked them down

The report further indicates that the corpses of the students have been taken to the mortuary, but the state police command is yet to confirm the incident

Port Harcourt City LGA, Rivers state- It was a blue day, on Tuesday October 5, for parents of two students, who were killed by a reckless truck driver on their way from school in Rivers state.

The Guardian reports that the incident occurred at Mile 1 flyover in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

Although the information on the development was still unclear as at the time of filing this report.

Rivers state has been thrown into mourning again as two students lost their lives while returning from school. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that the truck, which was loaded with goods, was trying to reverse when it ran over the duo, whose ages were put at 12 and 13, crushing their heads, a report by The Punch also indicate.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A source, identified simply as Mackinson who witnessed the incident, said the students, whose identities have not been ascertained, were walking together when the truck crushed them.

He said:

“I only noticed that the two students were walking closely. It is like they are related. The truck driver rammed into them. It happened under the flyover.”

At press time, the police are yet to apprehend the truck driver.

Grief for Nigerian Senate as Senator is reported dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that former senator Abubakar Abdulazeez Ibrahim who was the younger brother of Hajiya Aisha Jummai Alhassan, (Mama Taraba), is dead.

The 64-year-old man who died in his Jalingo residence on Tuesday, October 5, after a brief illness represented the Taraba Central Senatorial Zone between 1999 and 2007.

Added to this, late Ibrahim contested twice for the governorship seat in the state.

Okowa, Obaseki, South-south Governors storm Rivers

In another development, Nigerian governors of the south-south extraction are said to be in Port Harcourt for a crucial meeting at the Rivers state Government House.

Even though the agenda for the high-profile meeting is yet to be made known to the public, there are reasons to believe that issues like the Value Added Tax (VAT) and the call for the southern presidency in 2023 will be among the topics to be discussed.

Among the governors who are currently in Rivers for this purpose are Godwin Obaseki, Ifeanyi Okowa, and of course, Nyesom Wike, the host.

Source: Legit