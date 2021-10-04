Nigerian south-south governors on Monday, October 4, met in Port Harcourt, Rivers for a meeting

The governors are to be hosted by their Rivers counterparts, Nyesom Wike, at Government House

At least, two governors, Ifeanyi Okowa and Godwin Obaseki, have been seen at the Rivers capital

Nigerian governors of the south-south extraction are said to be in Port Harcourt for a crucial meeting at the Rivers state Government House.

Even though the agenda for the high-profile meeting is yet to be made known to the public, there are reasons to believe that issues like the Value Added Tax (VAT) and the call for the southern presidency in 2023 will be among the topics to be discussed, Punch reports.

The meeting will create an avenue for serious discussion (Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike)

Source: Facebook

Among the governors who are currently in Rivers for this purpose are Godwin Obaseki, Ifeanyi Okowa, and of course, Nyesom Wike, the host.

2023: Southern Governors Forum demand can divide the country

Meanwhile, the deputy chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ambassador Yahaya Kwande has berated the Southern Governors Forum for its recent stance on the 2023 general elections.

Kwande, a former Nigerian ambassador to Switzerland, said the insistence of the forum that power returns back to the south in 2023 is capable of dividing the country.

He made the comment when he spoke in a video conference on Tuesday, September 28. He added that if it were not for the immunity enjoyed by the southern governors, the federal government should have deployed security agencies to grill them for wanting to break the country based on their comments.

Kwande said rotation had never been a constitutional arrangement, but parties’ plan to win the election.

His words:

“I haven’t taken the position of southern governors lightly, because if not because they are untouchable group of people in Nigeria, I would have said the government should question them because it’s like mooting the idea of breaking this country.

“If all the political parties have decided to pick their candidates from the South or from the North, they have the democratic right to do so, but do not confuse the issue as if leaders are there to dictate where the president should come. The constitution has made it very clear."

Source: Legit Newspaper