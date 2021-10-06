TTI students from Takoradi have found a way to take off streetlights and traffic lights from the national grid

The students have been able to mechanize speed ramps in a way that generates power whenever cars move over them

This energy is then used to power the lights so they do not stop functioning whenever there is a power outage

Students from the Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI), a second-cycle institution in Ghana, have come up with a breathtaking innovation that is taking social media by storm.

The students who were featured on High Schools Africa, a Ghanaian-owned YouTube channel created to unearth talents in Ghana's high schools, demonstrated on camera how their model operates.

How the power is generated

According to them, whenever a car moves over the specially-made speed ramp, power is generated and stored within a battery.

This power is then transmitted to the traffic lights or street lights that are connected to it.

The students explained that the purpose of this project is to take the streetlights and traffic lights off the national grid and prevent them from going off whenever there is a power outage.

Social media reactions

Pascal Genole mentioned:

"This is a great idea. The problem is there shouldn’t be a speed ramp at a traffic light. Secondly the speed ramp needn’t go down when it is loaded. They can solve these two problems by replacing the speed ramp system with a piezoelectric material. Great idea nonetheless."

Stephen Asare indicated:

"Good job. Ghana youth this what we are expecting from you. We will fix our country even if our leaders refuse to think."

