The submitted credentials of one of the nominees of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s board members, Yahaya Muhammad, posed a confusion to Senate during screening on Tuesday, October 5.

While going through the credentials of Muhammad, Hassan Hadejia, the senator representing Jigawa North-east, informed the Senate of some discrepancies, The Cable reports.

Hadejia noted that according to Muhammad's documents, he started school a year before he was born, This Day added.

The senator added that from the board member's records, there is a very confusing overlap in the sequence of his educational experience.

The federal lawmaker said:

“There is also an overlap in the sequence of his educational experience because here, he was born on 29th of September, 1969 and he started his primary school in 1968.

“He was in Borno Teachers College from 1975 and 1988 while simultaneously he was in the college of administration studies from 1980 to 1981.”

Despite this controversy, the nominee was confirmed by the panel through a voice vote thrown open by the deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Senate finally approves new EFCC's board members

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as secretary and board members of the EFCChad been confirmed.

The Senate gave the confirmation during plenary on Tuesday.

Among those confirmed were George Abbah Ekpungu as Secretary (Cross River), Luqman Muhammed (Edo), Anumba Adaeze (Enugu), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara), 5. Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe).

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, the chairman of the committee, had made the recommendation for the confirmation.

