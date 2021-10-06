As military bombardments continue in northern states, fleeing bandits are reportedly finding their way to suburbs in Abuja

Residents in the local communities in the area confirmed that they have encountered the bandits severally

Earlier in the year, there were rumours that most surrounding communities in the Nigerian capital were at the risk of being attacked

FCT, Abuja - A report by Daily Trust newspaper indicates that there is panic in some rural communities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following reports that fleeing bandits from northern Nigeria are setting up camps in the areas.

According to locals quoted in the report, the bandits have set up camps around Zukpatu, Gadoro, Achimbi, Pesu, Duda, Pani, Gaube, and New Gwombe communities in Kuje Area Council of the Nigerian capital.

Kuje has over 400 communities not connected with any road network and the bandits are said to have taken advantage of the rocky hinterlands to establish their bases there.

According to some villagers, although the bandits have not started attacking them, they have been warning them against exposing their hideouts to security agents.

One of them said:

“Whenever the bandits come across locals in the farms or streams, they only caution us not to report to security agents their locations.”

He further said the bandits sometimes gave money to residents to buy them foodstuff and other items.

A traditional ruler in the FCT, who preferred anonymity, said the setting up of camps by bandits in some forests in rural communities posed a serious threat to lives and property.

The chief further said hunters and farmers usually came across the bandits but they were afraid of exposing them.

He, therefore, appealed to the federal government to take immediate action, while collaborating with traditional rulers in order to tackle insecurity in the territory.

The Guardian newspaper had earlier reported that rumours of bandits attacks in Abuja have been unsettling residents of the capital city.

The situation made many parents withdraw their wards from schools in the city over kidnap scare.

Bandits continue campaign of terror in neighbouring Niger state

Recently, ten people were burnt alive and 20 others killed while seven women were kidnapped in Kachiwe community, Sarkin Pawa Ward of Munya local government area of neighbouring Niger state as armed bandits stormed the area recently.

The secretary of the local government area, James Jagaba narrated the ordeal to some journalists in the state capital, Minna.

The secretary added that the bandits moved to Shapè village under the Sarki Pawa ward and killed nine people while others in the community took to their heels.

Buhari tasked on protecting Nigerians by the Vatican

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to do everything in his power to protect Nigerians, especially in the north, from violent criminals and killers.

The message was sent to the Nigerian president on Wednesday, September 29, in a general audience preaching by Pope Francis.

The Pope said he was particularly pained to hear of the recent killings in Kaduna which took place on Saturday, September 25.

