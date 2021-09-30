Killings in Kaduna LGAs have gotten the attention of the international community, including religious circles outside Nigeria

In fact, Pope Francis on Wednesday, September 29, disclosed that he was in pain over the rampant criminal activities in the state

The Pope also called on the Buhari-led government to do its utmost in protecting the lives of Nigerians and make sure the killings end

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to do everything in his power to protect Nigerians, especially in the north, from violent criminals and killers.

The message was sent to the Nigerian president on Wednesday, September 29, in a general audience preaching by Pope Francis.

The Pope said he was particularly pained to hear of the recent killings in Kaduna which took place on Saturday, September 25, The Cable reports.

The Catholic leader said he has prayed for the souls of the dead, the injured and hopes that the federal government will henceforth ensure the safety of citizens.

His words:

“I learnt with pain the news of the armed attacks that took place last Sunday against the villages of Madamai Abun in Northern Nigeria.

“I pray for those who have died, for the injured and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the country always guarantees the safety of all its citizens.”

Bandits break into popular Nigerian church

Meanwhile, the Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA), in Gavaciwa in the Kachia local government area of Kaduna was attacked on Sunday, September 26.

The incident was confirmed by the state government through the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to Aruwan, the attackers killed one of the worshippers of ECWA during their evil operation on Sunday morning.

Moreover, the commissioner who condemned the act said that the bandits also killed one Nasiru Abdullahi of Gobirawan Kamacha in the Bina part of Igabi local government area.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Aruwan noted that the assailants are the sort of criminals who delight in playing on religious sensitivity.

He said:

“The governor who expressed sadness over the incident described it as an evil act targeting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom."

