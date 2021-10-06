THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it had probed and also prosecuted pension frauds involving N157bn from 2016 to 2020.

The agency said urgent reform was needed to deliver an efficient, effective and sustainable pension administration system in the country.

Speaking during a two-day sensitisation programme on the theme, ‘Eradication of pension fraud in Nigeria’, in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director of Operations, EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, vowed that the commission would bring those who embezzled pension funds to justice.

Presenting a paper titled, ‘Case study: Analysis of fraud in pension administration in Nigeria, the EFCC experience’, Chukkol highlighted the gaps in the existing pension arrangements frequently exploited by criminal elements in public and private sectors.

He noted that the country had lost several billions of naira in the process.

Source: Legit.ng