The former spokesman of PDP would be arraigned at a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, October 14, over alleged N400 million scandal

The trial was earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 28, but it took a new turn following the absence of the Judge, Obiora Egwuatu

Meanwhile, Metuh is facing prosecution by the EFCC alongside his company, Destra Investment on seven-count charges, bordering on money laundering received from Sambo Dasuki

FCT, Abuja- A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Thursday, October 14 for the arraignment of Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over an alleged N400 million fraud.

The Cable reports that the arraignment which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, September 28, was adjourned following the absence of Obiora Egwuatu, the judge.

All the parties involved in the matter, including Metuh, were present in court, yet the trial could not proceed.

Huge trouble as EFCC set to file fresh charges against prominent PDP chieftain who recently left prison.

Source: Facebook

Metuh would be re-tried over allegations of receiving the sum of 400 million from the former national security adviser in 2014 under the administration of Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), prior to the 2015 presidential election, without contract approval or execution, Channels TV also reported.

Source: Legit