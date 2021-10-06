Manufacturers in Nigeria are set to hold a roundtable discussion on achieving the sustainable development goals

Experts and key stakeholders within the manufacturing sector are set to be present at the occasion

The event was reportedly organized to drive innovation among Nigerian businesses and teeming youths

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), under the leadership of Engineer Mansur Ahmed will hold a roundtable discussion on Thursday, October 7.

This is a sequel to her anniversary roundtable which highlighted the need for collaboration among the manufacturing community, government parastatals in-country as well as international trade collaboration across African countries under the AFCTA umbrella.

Manufacturers in Nigeria will hold crucial discussions. Photo: Amina Mohammed.

Source: Facebook

Themed “Industrialization: A Pathway to Achieving The Sustainable Development Goals”, this event features a selection of industry experts and key stakeholders within the manufacturing sector.

Guangzhou Automobile Group car brand, GAC Motor, will be sponsoring, as part of its efforts to contribute to the economic development of the African continent.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The deputy secretary general of the United Nations, Ms Amina J. Mohammed will also be the distinguished Guest and Lead Speaker Mr Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation will be special guest of honour.

The event is being organized to drive innovation among Nigerian businesses whilst highlighting topical issues that are stifling the sector’s growth.

The chairman of CIG Motors, authorized distributor of GAC Motor in Africa, Chief Diana Chen, while speaking about the event said Africa has great potential that needs to be harnessed.

900 young girls in Delta to benefit from state govt's training, funding

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that the entrepreneurship development initiative of his administration in vocational skills was a deliberate effort to mitigate poverty, stamp out youth restiveness and meaningfully engage the unemployed youths in the state in productive ventures.

Okowa made this known on Thursday, September 30 while inaugurating the second cycle of the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North local government area of the state.

He said that his administration had always believed that the solution to the current unemployment quagmire in the state was through entrepreneurship development, which would also help in curbing youth restiveness.

Source: Legit