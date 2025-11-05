A Nigerian woman who is a prophetess has gone viral after disclosing a vision she had in the year 2020

The woman said in the vision, she saw American soldiers in Nigeria and even said they gave her cake

According to the prophetess known as Maudlyn Adaeze Ekwueme, the soldiers also quoted a Bible verse to her

Maudlyn Adaeze Ekwueme, a Nigerian prophetess, is at it again as she has shared what she saw in a vision.

The prophetess said she saw the vision in November 2020, and she had posted it on Facebook back then.

The prophetess had earlier said she saw Trump swinging into action. Photo credit: Facebook/Maudlyn Adaeze Ekwueme.

According to the vision dated November 4, 2020, she saw US soldiers in Nigeria. She claimed that the soldiers brought her cake and quoted Isaiah 60:12 to her.

She said:

"This morning I saw US army in Nigeria, they even brought me cakes. Then one of the army quoted a Bible scripture."

Maudlyn reposted the vision after President Donald Trump's threat to send soldiers to Nigeria.

This is not the first time Maudlyn has gone viral for claiming she saw a vision about the US and Nigeria.

Days ago, a post she made in 2020 went viral. In the post, she had said she saw US President Donald Trump swinging into action to protect Christians in Nigeria.

Her words:

"I saw President Donald Trump swing into action to protect the Christian Faith in two countries in west Africa. Nigeria and other!"

The prophetess claimed she saw American soldiers in her dream. Photo credit: Facebook/Maudlyn Adaeze Ekwueme.

Reactions to prophecy shared by Nigerian woman

Ajogwu Jerry Ochada said:

"I believe in your prophecies. I will also taste the cake."

Pretty Linda Umelo said:

"Are the US Army in Nigeria already?"

Ikemesit Iyire said:

"....and when the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dreamt."

Tee Augustine said:

"I remember your post like yesterday.... I have had a dream of foreign soldiers invading this nation, too. I woke up wondering if they were Russians or Americans."

Francis D Jerome said:

"For the nation or kingdom that will not serve you will perish, it will be utterly ruined— Isaiah 60:12. Dear Lord, help us to know you more, that we will not be ruined."

Mngure Daisy

"For the nations that refused to serve you will be destroyed. Isaiah 60:12. God you know my heart which is for you and you alone. Nigeria citizen serve you and want to continually serve you. That's why we call on You and rely only on You for our salvation. Have pity for the few that honestly want to serve you. Mercy oh Lord. In your anger may the righteous not be destroyed together with the wicked. For where is our gain in serving you all these years."

Abel Damina sends message to Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Abel Damina shared a video message for the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America.

Pastor Damina was responding to a comment made by President Donald Trump, who said he was not sure he would make heaven.

In the video, Pastor Damina said no man can make heaven, and he gave many Bible references to back up his point.

