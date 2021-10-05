The PDP youth leader in Kaduna, Aliyu Bello, has shared pointers that would enable the opposition claim power in 2023

According to Bello, PDP must ensure that the party must open its presidential ticket to all in order to sack APC

The PDP youth leader noted that the failure of the APC government to fulfill its campaign promises has brightened the chances of PDP

Kaduna - Aliyu Bello, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader in Kaduna state has made some proposals as to the strategies the opposition can adopt to ensure victory in the 2023 polls.

Bello pointed out that for the opposition to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC) the party must open its presidential ticket to all, Daily Trust reports.

PDP youth leaderAliyu Bello has spoken on some of the strategies the party can adopt to win in 2023. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

The PDP youth leader made the remark in reaction to the recommendation of the party's zoning committee that the chairmanship position be zoned to north.

According to him, the problem of internal democracy that led to the defeat of the party in 2015, would be addressed if the presidential ticket is opened to all.

Bello, the chairman of the forum of youth leaders in northwest, said the failure of the APC government to fulfill its three main campaign promises has brightened the chances of PDP to regain the presidency in 2023.

While warning against what he tagged as ” skewed zoning”, Bello said mass defection looms if the party zoned out some aspirants from the presidential race.

He added that the PDP has capable aspirants in both northern and southern region who can set the country aright, Vanguard added.

