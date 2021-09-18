Former presidential aide Doyin Okupe has spoken on the chances of PDP winning the 2023 presidential election

Okupe who was a senior presidential aide during the Jonathan administration warned against the opposition presenting a northern candidate

The physician turned politician, said some people within PDP have maintained presenting a northern candidate for the 2023 election

Abuja - Dr Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has issused a strong warning to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Punch reports that Okupe in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, September 18, informed the party about presenting a northern candidate for the poll to avoid another major defeat.

Ex-presidential aide Doyin Okupe has warned the PDP against choosing a northern candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: WuzupNigeria

Source: Facebook

The former presidential spokesperson argued that the party's zoning arrangement ended with the 2019 election, however, some PDP members are insisting on presenting a presidential candidate from the north.

Okupe speaking further revealed that major politicians were defecting to other political parties because of the issue of a northern candidate.

He expressed the fears that if the gale of defections continues the party could collapse before the 2023 general election.

