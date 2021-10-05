A former minister of education, Alhaji Yerima Abdullahi hinted at what Nigerians will miss about President Buhari after May 2023

Abdullahi said Nigerians would miss Buhari because he has been an honest leader and has done the country good

The ex-minister added that the Nigerian leader is a rare breed, noting that Buhari’s sincere nature has helped advance democracy and good governance so far

Gombe state - The country would decide who would take over the mantle of leadership come 2023.

As the race gets tougher and the day draws nearer, a former minister of education, Alhaji Yerima Abdullahi, has shared what Nigerians will miss about President Muhammadu Buhari and why, after May 2023.

PM News reports that Abdullahi said Buhari has done well for the country and as such many Nigerians will miss him when he leaves office in 2023.

Alhaji Yerima Abdullahi says Buhari is a man of integrity. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The ex-minister made this statement during an interview in Gombe, on Tuesday, October 5.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Abdullahi who described the president as a man of integrity, noted that his kind is rare amongst leaders in the country.

He said:

“I will miss Buhari after 2023 and there are millions of Nigerians who will, because when he says it is white, it is white and when he says it is black it is black.

“Whether you like him or not, you have to accept that Buhari has really done well for the country and has been through a lot to serve the nation.”

He stated further that the president possessed leadership qualities that were lacking in most Nigerian leaders especially in view of his unwavering stand against corruption as well as his exemplary lifestyle.

He said:

“You don’t have so many of such leaders in the country. He is not a ‘maradona’; he is not. He says things the way they are. It is very rare you find a leader with such courage."

Abdullahi said that the sincerity of President Buhari has helped in laying a strong foundation for the advancement of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

He added:

“Those that are condemning Buhari are not doing so because he is under-performing, they are doing so because he is Buhari.

“We are not talking about that small group of people but the majority of Nigerians at the grassroots will miss the leadership qualities of the President."

Jonathan's ex-aide declares Presidential ambition, chooses political party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Doyin Okupe, an ex-spokesperson for former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Tuesday, October 5, officially declared his intention to join the 2023 presidential race.

Okupe also disclosed that he will be contesting for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Punch reports.

Revealing his manifesto, Okupe said he plans to run a national budget that will cater for the needs of Nigerians.

Stop ganging up, issuing threats to get 2023 presidential slot, Shekarau tells Southern Governors

In a related development, the former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau, has warned the 17 southern governors to stop issuing threats to get the 2023 presidential slot.

Shekarau who represents Kano Central district at the Senate made this disclosure on Monday, October 4.

Legit.ng gathered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said that if President Buhari’s successor comes from the southern region of the country, it would give “a sense of belonging” to every Nigerian.

Source: Legit.ng